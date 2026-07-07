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2026 Soldiers to Sidelines Coaching Summit (Certification & Breakout Sessions) - Nashville, TN

Build your coaching skills through certification and expert-led sessions.

When:

Fri. Jul 24, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET

Where:

NASHVILLE MARRIOTT AT VANDERBILT

2555 West End Ave

Nashville , TN

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Spend the day developing leadership and coaching skills through Soldier Coach Certification sessions, sport - specific breakout sessions, and discussions on communication, sport psychology, and athlete development. Learn from experienced coaches and military leaders while networking with peers across the country. 

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