2026 Soldiers to Sidelines Coaching Summit (Certification & Breakout Sessions) - Nashville, TN
Build your coaching skills through certification and expert-led sessions.
When:
Fri. Jul 24, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET
Where:
NASHVILLE MARRIOTT AT VANDERBILT
2555 West End Ave
Nashville , TN
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Spend the day developing leadership and coaching skills through Soldier Coach Certification sessions, sport - specific breakout sessions, and discussions on communication, sport psychology, and athlete development. Learn from experienced coaches and military leaders while networking with peers across the country.