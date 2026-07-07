2026 Soldiers to Sidelines Coaching Summit (Opening Ceremony) - Nashville, TN
Kick off the 2026 Soldiers to Sidelines Coaching Summit.
When:
Thu. Jul 23, 2026, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET
Where:
NASHVILLE MARRIOTT AT VANDERBILT
2555 West End Ave
Nashville , TN
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Join fellow service members, Veterans, military spouses, Gold Star family members, coaches, and mentors as the Summit begins with an Opening Ceremony. Start the weekend by connecting with the Soldiers to Sidelines community, hearing the mission behind the program, and preparing for the next couple days of leadership, coaching, and professional development.