Veterans Benefits Seminar coming to Honolulu

ERLANGER, KY. – DAV (Disabled American Veterans) is a nonprofit charity that provides a lifetime of support for Veterans of all generations and their families, helping more than 1 million Veterans in positive, life-changing ways each year.

One of the various services DAV provides at no cost to Veterans is our Information Seminar program. These seminars are available across the country to help Veterans and their families obtain the services and benefits they have earned. DAV has an information seminar coming to your area:

Date: July 24, 2026

Time: 08:30 AM - 10:00 AM

Location: Ke'ehi Lagoon Memorial - Los Banos Hall

Staffed by DAV national service officers, our information seminars provide professional support throughout the claims and appeals process.

Veterans attending a seminar should bring identification, their Social Security number and any other pertinent documentation regarding their military service. DAV membership is not required to utilize these free services.

To learn more about DAV and our many services available to Veterans, please visit DAV.org.

Contact: Sherri Green

dav.vbahon@va.gov

About DAV

DAV is dedicated to ensuring our promise is kept to America’s Veterans. DAV does this by helping Veterans and their families access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to Veterans and their families, offering programs and services to empower them, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of Veterans transitioning back to civilian life. A nonprofit organization with nearly 1 million members, DAV was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at DAV.org.