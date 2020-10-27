8th Annual 2020 Bootstraps to Briefcases Veteran's Conference - #VetBiz

***THIS IS A VIRTUAL CONFERENCE*** Are you a veteran looking to start your own business, or already have your business running but need some expertise? Then attend online the “Bootstraps to Briefcases” 8th Annual Louisiana Small Business Veterans’ Conference hosted by the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Louisiana Small Business Development Center online.

PURPOSE: - Provide training and assistance to the small business community - Provide information on financial assistance available to veterans - Provide strategic growth strategies.

For more information, please visit: https://www.sba.gov/events/1675205