The Survivor Series is an informational and educational webinar series designed to support surviving spouses, children, parents, caregivers, and advocates by providing clear, accurate guidance on VA survivor benefits and available resources.



Each session focuses on a specific topic relevant to survivors, including VA benefits, claims processes, eligibility requirements, and practical tools and resources to help navigate life after loss. Subject-matter experts from across the Department of Veterans Affairs will share insights, answer questions, and offer helpful tips to empower survivors with knowledge and confidence.



The Survivor Series also provides a space for survivors to feel supported, heard, and connected while learning about the benefits and services they may be entitled to.



Who should attend:

• Surviving spouses, children, and parents

• Caregivers and advocates

• Community partners and stakeholders supporting survivors



What to expect:

• Clear explanations of survivor benefits and programs

• Real-time questions and answers

• Practical guidance and next steps

• Resources to support informed decision-making

Schedule