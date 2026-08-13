Service, Legacy, and the Fight for Recognition: An afternoon with Retired Army Colonel Edna Cummings

Join us for an afternoon with Col. Cummings, author of A Soldier’s Life, A Black Woman’s Rise from Army Brat to Six Triple Eight Champion. She raised funds for a monument, co-produced two documentaries, and spearheaded the nation’s highest civilian award, the Congressional Gold Medal, for the World War II all-Black Women’s Army Corps unit, the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion known as “The Six Triple Eight”.

Drawing on her decades of military service and the experiences chronicled in her book, Colonel Cummings will explore the power of storytelling as a vehicle for honor and remembrance. She will speak candidly about leadership, sacrifice, and what it truly means to serve — from the challenges faced by women and minorities in the Armed Forces to the enduring bonds forged in uniform. Her story is one of resilience, purpose, and unwavering commitment to duty.

With guaranteed admission for Veterans and their loved ones, this workshop features a 60-minute lecture followed by 30 minutes of Q&A with the participants.