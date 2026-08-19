Team RWB 9/11 Stair Climb New York City
When:
Fri. Sep 11, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET
Where:
Citi Field
41 Seaver Way
Flushing, NY
Cost:
Free
The morning begins with an opening ceremony featuring guest speakers, the National Anthem, and a safety briefing before the climb officially starts. Throughout the event, we will pause for four moments of silence at the exact times that forever changed our nation
Event Schedule
- 8:00 AM: Gates Open
- 8:15 AM: Opening Ceremony
- 8:30 AM: Stair Climb Begins
- 8:46–10:03 AM: Memorial Moments of Silence
- Approximately 10:05 AM: Final Lap on the Warning Track
- 10:15 AM: Closing Remarks & Group Photo
- 10:25 AM: Event Concludes