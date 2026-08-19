Team RWB 9/11 Stair Climb New York City

The morning begins with an opening ceremony featuring guest speakers, the National Anthem, and a safety briefing before the climb officially starts. Throughout the event, we will pause for four moments of silence at the exact times that forever changed our nation



Event Schedule

8:00 AM: Gates Open

8:15 AM: Opening Ceremony

8:30 AM: Stair Climb Begins

8:46–10:03 AM: Memorial Moments of Silence

Approximately 10:05 AM: Final Lap on the Warning Track

10:15 AM: Closing Remarks & Group Photo

10:25 AM: Event Concludes