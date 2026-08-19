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Team RWB 9/11 Stair Climb New York City

When:

Fri. Sep 11, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET

Where:

Citi Field

41 Seaver Way

Flushing, NY

Cost:

Free

The morning begins with an opening ceremony featuring guest speakers, the National Anthem, and a safety briefing before the climb officially starts. Throughout the event, we will pause for four moments of silence at the exact times that forever changed our nation

Event Schedule

  • 8:00 AM: Gates Open
  • 8:15 AM: Opening Ceremony
  • 8:30 AM: Stair Climb Begins
  • 8:46–10:03 AM: Memorial Moments of Silence
  • Approximately 10:05 AM: Final Lap on the Warning Track
  • 10:15 AM: Closing Remarks & Group Photo
  • 10:25 AM: Event Concludes

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