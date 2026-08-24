I’m pleased to invite you to join us on Tuesday, September 29, at 2:00 p.m. for a special Big Table conversation: Supporting Ohio's Military, Veteran, and Guard Families.

Hosted by Blue Star Families Ohio, in partnership with the Columbus Metropolitan Club and the National Veterans Memorial and Museum, this conversation will explore how our communities can better support active-duty military, Veterans, National Guard and Reserve members, Coast Guard members, and their families throughout Ohio.

Our goal is to bring together military and Veteran families, community leaders, service organizations, employers, government representatives, and other partners to talk openly about the everyday realities of service-connected life—what is working, where support systems fall short, and where we have opportunities to work together.

Attendees will also have access to the museum for 30 minutes before and after the conversation, and complimentary parking is available in the adjacent lot.

As we build Blue Star Families' statewide presence, we believe conversations like this are essential. Supporting military and veteran families cannot be the responsibility of any one organization. It takes communities, businesses, government, nonprofits, military leaders, and families working together.

We would love to have you at the table.