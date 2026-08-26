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Fayetteville Vet Center Open House & Ice Cream Social

Fayetteville Vet Center Open House &amp; Ice Cream Social poster with event details.

Fayetteville VET Center community ice cream social

When:

Fri. Sep 11, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Ste 103

2301 Robeson Street

Suite 103

Fayetteville, NC

Cost:

Free

Join the us for an opportunity to connect with the Fayetteville VET CENTER and learn about available services and resources to strengthen community partnerships that support our Veterans, Service Members and their families.

Enjoy complimentary ice cream, fellowship, and meaningful conversations as we open our doors and showcase how the VET CENTER continues to serve those who have served.

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