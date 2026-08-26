Fayetteville Vet Center Open House & Ice Cream Social
Fayetteville VET Center community ice cream social
When:
Fri. Sep 11, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Ste 103
2301 Robeson Street
Suite 103
Fayetteville, NC
Cost:
Free
Join the us for an opportunity to connect with the Fayetteville VET CENTER and learn about available services and resources to strengthen community partnerships that support our Veterans, Service Members and their families.
Enjoy complimentary ice cream, fellowship, and meaningful conversations as we open our doors and showcase how the VET CENTER continues to serve those who have served.