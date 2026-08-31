MISSION UNITED Hero Fest - Davie, FL

Join United Way Broward's MISSION UNITED for our 2026 Hero Fest, a free community event dedicated to empowering Veterans, active-duty military members, reservists, National Guard members, and their families with access to the services and support they deserve.

Whether you're looking for healthcare resources, employment assistance, educational opportunities, financial guidance, or ways to connect with fellow Veterans, Hero Fest brings organizations from across Broward County together in one place to help you navigate the resources available to you.

Together with our community partners, we're committed to ensuring those who have served our country have access to the tools, connections, and support needed to thrive.

About MISSION UNITED

MISSION UNITED is United Way Broward's initiative dedicated to serving Veterans, active-duty military members, reservists, National Guard members, and their families by connecting them to critical resources and support services.