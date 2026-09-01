ASAP Storytelling Bootcamp - Virtual Event

A creative community where Veterans thrive through the arts

In this deep-dive storytelling class, you’ll transform your real-life experiences into relatable, compelling stories in a fun, supportive environment. Instructors will use interactive exercises to discover your life’s stories, develop a narrative structure, infuse engaging details, then polish your performance.

This six-week class will meet on Wednesdays:

October 7

October 14

October 21

October 28

November 4

November 11

Graduation show on November 18

Participants will have weekly writing “homework” in between class sessions to prepare for their graduation show on November 18.

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