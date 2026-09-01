ASAP Storytelling Bootcamp - Virtual Event
A creative community where Veterans thrive through the arts
When:
Wed. Oct 7, 2026, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
In this deep-dive storytelling class, you’ll transform your real-life experiences into relatable, compelling stories in a fun, supportive environment. Instructors will use interactive exercises to discover your life’s stories, develop a narrative structure, infuse engaging details, then polish your performance.
This six-week class will meet on Wednesdays:
- October 7
- October 14
- October 21
- October 28
- November 4
- November 11
- Graduation show on November 18
Participants will have weekly writing “homework” in between class sessions to prepare for their graduation show on November 18.