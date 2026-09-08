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Veterans Employment Symposium 2026

Register for the Veterans Employment Symposium in New York City on November 5 from 9 am-6:30 pm.

When:

Thu. Nov 5, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET

Where:

HSBC

66 Hudson Blvd. E

New York, NY

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Join us for the Veterans Employment Symposium, where transitioning Veterans and military spouses network with Veterans in the workforce, with corporate and government leaders, and with hiring managers. Our Symposium is presented in partnership with HSBC.

 

Veterans Employment Symposium 2026 Agenda

Other VA events

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