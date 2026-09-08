Veterans Employment Symposium 2026
Register for the Veterans Employment Symposium in New York City on November 5 from 9 am-6:30 pm.
When:
Thu. Nov 5, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET
Where:
HSBC
66 Hudson Blvd. E
New York, NY
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Join us for the Veterans Employment Symposium, where transitioning Veterans and military spouses network with Veterans in the workforce, with corporate and government leaders, and with hiring managers. Our Symposium is presented in partnership with HSBC.