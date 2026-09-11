Virtual: MJHS Vet-to-Vet Cafe: Aging Veterans in Focus: Leveraging Data to Meet Emerging Needs

According to the New York State Office for the Aging, more than half of the state’s Veterans are over 65. As the Veteran population continues to age, understanding the needs of older Veterans has never been more important. Join MJHS for an insightful conversation focused on anticipating and adapting to the evolving needs of the aging Veteran population.

We are honored to welcome Derek Coy, one of the leading experts in Veteran data and demographics, who will share the latest trends, insights and projections shaping the future of Veteran care.

In addition, we are excited to be joined by Fred Sganga and Reynaldo Torres, distinguished leaders of Veteran nursing home communities, who will discuss how their facilities are adapting to meet the changing needs of older Veterans and their families.

DISCUSSION TOPICS:

• Emerging trends in mental health, long-term care and caregiver support

• Best practices for providers, caregivers and communities on caring for our nation’s Veterans as they grow older

• Supportive services for Veterans and their families at MJHS