The Joel Fund Announces 5th Annual North Carolina Veteran Art Show

DURHAM, NC - The Joel Fund, in partnership with Heart2Hand veteran artist Lt. Colonel (ret.) Bernardine Donato and the Durham Art Guild, invites the public to celebrate the creativity and resilience of North Carolina's veterans at the 5th Annual North Carolina Veteran Art Show. This free, family-friendly, two-week exhibit will showcase original artwork created by U.S. Military veterans, including reservists and National Guard members, as well as active-duty service members from across North Carolina, representing all branches of service and artistic experience levels.



The exhibit will run from Friday, October 2 to Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Durham Art Guild’s Golden Belt Gallery (Mill No. 1 at Golden Belt Campus, 800 Taylor St, Durham, NC 27701). Free paved parking with an accessible entrance is available on site. For those unable to view the show in person, featured artwork will be accessible online through The Joel Fund’s Operation ART Online Gallery.

Viewing Hours and Key Details:

Dates: October 2 - October 16, 2026

Location: DAG Golden Belt Gallery (800 Taylor St, Durham, NC 27701)

Cost: Free and open to the public

Gallery Hours: 10 AM-7 PM on Monday-Friday, and 12 PM-4 PM on Sunday

Third Friday Art Walk Reception and Artist Talk - October 16

A special Artist Talk and Closing Reception will be held on Friday, October 16, during the Third Friday Durham Art Walk:

6:00 PM – 7:15 PM (Structured Program): Features a moderated Artist Talk panel, audience Q&A session, art tour, and artist meet-and-greet designed to foster community engagement and honor the service and creative expression of veteran artists.

7:15 PM – 8:00 PM: Light refreshments, viewing of featured artwork, and casual mingling with artists.



For more information about the North Carolina Veteran Art Show, please contact Isabella Brezenski at isabella@thejoelfund.org