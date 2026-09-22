Mentor Agility

Transition out of the military is not simply a change in role—it is a shift in structure, direction, and identity.

For many Veterans and transitioning service members, this phase can feel like operating between missions: navigating a new direction, a new unit, and a new way of life.

Because of this, you have been invited to be considered for a select, outcomes-driven pilot experience designed specifically for Veterans in their final year of service or within the first two years of transition.

This is a small-cohort, high-engagement experience. More than participation, it is an opportunity to help shape what effective transition support should look like going forward.

What is built here will inform what comes next for Veterans entering civilian life.

This is not therapy.

This is not another employment program.

VetEDGE is a performance-based coaching experience designed to elevate how you operate in your next chapter.

If top executives and professional athletes use coaching to perform at their highest level, Veterans deserve access to that same standard.

Program Details

Dates: Oct 27-29, 2026 OR Nov 17- 19

Format: Three-day intensive (live, facilitated online experience via ZOOM)

Includes:

Pre-program assessment and team session (week prior)

Two follow-up sessions after completion

Participation Requirements: Reliable internet, Zoom access, and camera-on participation

Cost: No cost (fully funded for eligible Veterans)