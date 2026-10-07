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Deploy Operation Art

FREE SMARTPHONE PHOTOGRAPHY WORKSHOP FOR VETERANS & THEIR FAMILIES

When:

Sat. Nov 7, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Hawley Middle School

305 E Wilton Ave, Room 111

Creedmoor, NC

Cost:

Free

Free smartphone photography workshop for veterans and their families. Learn basic photography principles and how smartphones capture images.  This hands-on class will provide students with the opportunity to learn and practice techniques, tips, and tricks for capturing the best images with their smartphones. Students should attend this class with basic knowledge about their specific smartphone cameras.

For more information visit https://www.thejoelfund.org/DEPLOY-OPERATION-ART/ .

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