A Night of Transcendence: VA Suicide Prevention Month Series, Event 2

Join Blue Star Families and the Rocky Mountain VA Health Care System’s Suicide Awareness Teams as we deliver education to help prevent veteran suicide. For September’s National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, we’re hosting a special series of clinical presentations and events through Zoom. This second event is a Virtual Soiree – “A Night of Transcendence: Celebrating the Art, Music & Poetry of LGBTQ+ Veteran/Adult Survivors of Suicide.”

For more information, please visit: https://bluestarfam.org/event/a-night-of-transcendence-va-suicide-prevent-month-series-event-2-9-11-20/