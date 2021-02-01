Accessing COVID-19 Vaccinations at the VA - What You Need to Know!

Calling all veterans and caregivers: Leaders from the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and Philips invite you to join a virtual seminar on February 9 at 2:30pm EST focused on the VA’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout plan for veterans and their caregivers.

During this one hour session, VA leaders will discuss what we know about the COVID-19 vaccine and how veterans and caregivers can access the vaccine from their local VA. Caregivers are at the forefront, protecting their wounded warriors. By ensuring their safety, our veterans remain safe as well. We will also be facilitating an open Q&A with registered attendees.

Speakers include:

Dr. Steven Lieberman, VA Principal Deputy Undersecretary for Health

Dr. Jane Kim, VA Chief Consultant for Preventive Medicine

Jill Debord, Acting National Director, VA Caregiver Support Program

Rashi Romanoff, VP Programs & Partnerships from Elizabeth Dole Foundation

