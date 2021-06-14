Addressing Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Homelessness Among Veterans

During National PTSD Awareness month, the National Center for PTSD, Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) and the Homeless Programs Office’s National Center on Homelessness among Veterans of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) are highlighting efforts and treatments available for Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness and who may be experiencing posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Join the National Center for PTSD, VVA and VA’s Homeless Programs Office National Center on Homelessness among Veterans on June 30 at 3 p.m. ET for a Facebook Live event. Learn about the causes and symptoms of PTSD, the connection between PTSD and homelessness, and ways to help a Veteran with PTSD who may be experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

