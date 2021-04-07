Advancing Literacy Skills in Military Children

Literacy is a foundational skill for lifelong learning; reading aloud lays the groundwork for future educational success for our military children. Military life can negatively impact military children’s education, and COVID-19 learning environments have added more challenges for all children. Our panel of education experts will discuss the unique educational risk factors military children face and how reading aloud with United Through Reading can help build strong literacy skills for lifelong educational success.

Panelists include:

Barbara Thompson

National Advisor, Military Child Education Coalition, Blue Star Families, and the Military Family Research Institute at Purdue; and Former Director, Office of Military Family Readiness Policy, Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense

Dr. Lee Beers

President, American Academy of Pediatrics