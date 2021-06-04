 Skip to Content
Affirmative Care for LGBT+ with Spirituality with Dr. Tiffany Lange

Presented by Department of Veterans Affairs

When
Wednesday, Jun 9, 2021
1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

To raise awareness of healthcare and spiritual considerations for the LGBT Veteran community, an introduction training will be offered for Mental Health and Chaplaincy staff. Previous attendance at a training focused on LGBT needs is recommended, but not required. 

Microsoft Teams meeting

Join on your computer or mobile app

Click here to join the meeting

Or call in (audio only)

+1 872-701-0185,,17288145#   United States, Chicago

Phone Conference ID: 172 881 45#

Find a local number | Reset PIN

