Affirmative Care for LGBT+ with Spirituality with Dr. Tiffany Lange
Presented by Department of Veterans Affairs
- When
-
Wednesday, Jun 9, 2021
1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST
- Cost
- Free
To raise awareness of healthcare and spiritual considerations for the LGBT Veteran community, an introduction training will be offered for Mental Health and Chaplaincy staff. Previous attendance at a training focused on LGBT needs is recommended, but not required.
Microsoft Teams meeting
Join on your computer or mobile app
Click here to join the meeting
Or call in (audio only)
+1 872-701-0185,,17288145# United States, Chicago
Phone Conference ID: 172 881 45#