Afghanistan: How Do We Talk About It?

Every day, military caregivers save Veterans’ lives by protecting them from emotional triggers, lifting their spirits, and watching for the warning signs of suicide. These caregivers are now in crisis, desperately trying to keep their Veterans from struggling under the weight of the news coming from Afghanistan.

Over the last few days, we’ve heard from caregivers and Veterans who need our help. We invite you to join us for a candid conversation this Thursday at 8pm ET. Elizabeth Dole Foundation CEO Steve Schwab will be joined by leading mental health experts from the VA and other organizations to provide the military and veteran caregiver community with tools and advice on how to navigate this difficult time and tough conversations and emotions about the events unfolding in Afghanistan.

During this interactive session, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and get answers from experts in real time. You can also submit a question for our panel during the registration process.