Afghanistan: Let's Continue the Conversation

Please join this Tuesday, August 31st at 8pm ET as we follow up with a second episode of our webinar, Afghanistan: How Do We Talk About It?



On August 19th, we were able to reach over two thousand Veterans, caregivers and their families, as they struggling with the events, images, and ramifications of our nation ending the longest period of war in our nation's history. The message we heard loud and clear is that the need for discussion is necessary now, more than ever.



During this interactive session, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and get answers from experts in real time. You can also submit a question for our panel during the registration process.



During this session we’ll discuss:



• How to explain how you are feeling to friends and families who don't understand and may not be impacted by the news.

• How to support veterans during this difficult time and reinforce that their service MATTERS.

• How to talk with your children and/or adolescents who may not understand what they’re seeing or hearing.

• What resources are available to support you and your family during this time.

• Ways we can educate civilian medical providers both within and outside of VAMC’s so they can better understand how this is impacting Veterans in real time.



We know this is tough to talk about, and we know you need some help. We're struggling to find the right words too. So, let's come together and learn from one another and the experts. Sign up today to reserve your spot!