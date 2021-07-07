Airborne Hazards and Burn Pits Listening Session

The NJ WRIISC Airborne Hazards and Burn Pits Center of Excellence (AHBPCE) is holding a Veteran Listening Session on Thursday, July 22 to facilitate two-way communication between the AHBPCE (Center) and Veterans who are interested in ongoing efforts surrounding the study of airborne hazards and burn pits. This second session is for Veterans, spouses, and caregivers located in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Wisconsin, Illinois, Texas, and Florida.



The goal of the listening session is to get information from a variety of Veterans so that we can better understand Veterans’ experiences and the respiratory health concerns which are most important to them. This listening session will help to ensure that we are addressing Veterans’ most pressing needs, and that our research and clinical care lead to the most effective outcomes.