Airborne Hazards and Burn Pits Listening Session

As part of our efforts to fully understand Veterans’ respiratory health, the NJ WRIISC Airborne Hazards and Burn Pits Center of Excellence (AHBPCE) is holding a Veteran Listening Session to facilitate two-way communication between the AHBPCE (Center) and Veterans who are interested in ongoing efforts surrounding the study of airborne hazards and burn pits.



Our goal for this interactive, small-group listening session is to obtain information from a variety of Veterans so that we can better understand Veterans’ experiences and the respiratory health concerns which are most important to them. This listening session will help to ensure that we are addressing Veterans’ most pressing needs, and that our research and clinical care lead to the most effective outcomes.



This second session is for Veterans, spouses, and caregivers located in California, Washington, Oregon, and Nevada.



Please note we have a limited number of spaces open for this session. If we are able to have you attend, you will be sent a confirmation email prior to the start of the session and asked to join via video.