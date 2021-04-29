 Skip to Content
All About Bass Fishing with Davy Hite

When
Thursday, May 13, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

Registration

Join PVA Sports and Recreation for an educational talk about Bass fishing with an accomplished professional angler!

Davy Hite has won several titles including: Bassmaster Classic Champion, 2-Time BASS Angler of the Year, and Forrest Wood Cup Winner.  He is now a co-host and analyst for Bassmaster LIVE and The Bassmasters television shows and brings not only humorous commentary but vast tournament knowledge and exceptional credentials to give fans a new perspective in LIVE tournament coverage.

Whether you are just starting out Bass fishing or a pro, there will be something for everyone!

