All About Bass Fishing with Davy Hite

Join PVA Sports and Recreation for an educational talk about Bass fishing with an accomplished professional angler!

Davy Hite has won several titles including: Bassmaster Classic Champion, 2-Time BASS Angler of the Year, and Forrest Wood Cup Winner. He is now a co-host and analyst for Bassmaster LIVE and The Bassmasters television shows and brings not only humorous commentary but vast tournament knowledge and exceptional credentials to give fans a new perspective in LIVE tournament coverage.

Whether you are just starting out Bass fishing or a pro, there will be something for everyone!