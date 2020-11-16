 Skip to Content
Alternative Small Business Financing Webinar

Online event for Veteran-owned small business communities in California and Nevada

When
Thursday, Dec 10
6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET
Webinar Training Topics: Business Financing, COVID-19 Financing Capital Description: SACRAMENTO, CA – The Veterans Business Outreach Center (VBOC) in collaboration with CDC Small Business Finance presents this training to be hosted via webinar. This learning session will share knowledge about the alternative lending options for Small Businesses and the criteria to obtain financing. The Veterans Business Outreach Center is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization dedicated to serving Veterans of all eras, Reserve, Guard and Transitioning Military members, and their spouses in their initiative to start, sustain or expand a small business. 

