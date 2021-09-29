 Skip to Content
American Red Cross Military and Veteran Caregiver Network (MVCN): Service to Armed Forces Stress-Management Workshop

Red Cross MVCN Service to Armed Forces Stress-Management Workshop

When
Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
7:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. CST
Cost
FREE

Registration

This will be a live, facilitated discussion around the challenges and stressors of everyday life. You will have an opportunity to share with others, learn and practice new skills and ask questions in a small online group. We invite you to join us on video and audio for a 1-hour conversation with a Red Cross mental health volunteer and other members of your community.

