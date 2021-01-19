 Skip to Content
AMPLIFY

Military Spouse Career Intensives

When
Thursday, Feb 25
6:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. EST
Cost
FREE

Registration

AMPLIFY is an exclusive two-day event that leads a cohort of military spouses through intensive career preparation, professional development, and networking. AMPLIFY attendees will leave with an improved resume, a professional photo, a polished LinkedIn profile, and a professional network of fellow military spouses and employers.

Attendees will be given the opportunity to:

  • Connect with a hand-picked career coach or industry leader
  • Participate in interactive sessions on public/professional speaking, salary negotiations, networking skills, personal branding, interview techniques, and military spouse entrepreneurial options
  • Interact with local and national employers and companies
