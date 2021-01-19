AMPLIFY
Military Spouse Career Intensives
AMPLIFY is an exclusive two-day event that leads a cohort of military spouses through intensive career preparation, professional development, and networking. AMPLIFY attendees will leave with an improved resume, a professional photo, a polished LinkedIn profile, and a professional network of fellow military spouses and employers.
Attendees will be given the opportunity to:
- Connect with a hand-picked career coach or industry leader
- Participate in interactive sessions on public/professional speaking, salary negotiations, networking skills, personal branding, interview techniques, and military spouse entrepreneurial options
- Interact with local and national employers and companies