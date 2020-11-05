An Evening Conversation: Mental Wellness and Suicide Prevention in the Veteran Community

The Binghamton Vet Center, Syracuse VAMC Suicide Prevention Coordinator, loss survivor and representative from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, BC SAFE representative, and Southern Tier Veterans Support Group have been working together in collaboration for several months to look at ways that we can increase suicide prevention, education, and awareness in our local community. We developed this webinar to encourage a virtual conversation discussing health, wellness, suicide awareness, and prevention within the Veteran population. The panel will discuss what risk factors to look for, safety planning, debunking myths, moving from hopeless to hopeful, coping with loss, and understanding the resources available in your community.

Join us for an evening of questions and answers addressing your concerns and shedding some light on this important health topic. Our panelists range from an Army veteran spouse who lost her husband to suicide, a veteran sharing his own experience, as well as representatives from the VA, the Vet Center, and the BC Safe Suicide Prevention Coalition.