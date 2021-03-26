 Skip to Content
April's Battle Rhythm - Empowering Military-Connected Children

Hosted by Blue Star Academy and America's Warrior Partnership

When
Monday, Apr 5, 2021
2:00 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

Registration

Join us for presentations and discussions on how to empower military-connected children. Please register using the zoom link.

- Learn about the unique needs of military children and best practices to empower military children to live their best lives.

-Discover resources that support military-connected children.

-Collaborate by sharing and learning in small breakout groups focused on topics aligned to empowering military-connected children.

