April's Battle Rhythm - Empowering Military-Connected Children
Hosted by Blue Star Academy and America's Warrior Partnership
Join us for presentations and discussions on how to empower military-connected children. Please register using the zoom link.
- Learn about the unique needs of military children and best practices to empower military children to live their best lives.
-Discover resources that support military-connected children.
-Collaborate by sharing and learning in small breakout groups focused on topics aligned to empowering military-connected children.