Launching this Veterans Day, Pray.com's “Armor of God” podcast will highlight the heroic acts of Veterans who have demonstrated exceptional service to God, the military and community. Be encouraged by these stories of hope, inspiration and encouragement from some of America's wounded heroes who have forged a pathway to serve others. On Wednesday, November 11, we kick off this journey with Sarah Verardo, a spouse of one of America's catastrophically wounded Veterans. She shares her husband’s inspiring story and talks about their journey of surviving, what that means to them and how it’s inspired them to help others. Verado, now the CEO of The Independence Fund, has dedicated her life to being a Caregiver to her husband and serving other mentally and physically wounded or ill Veterans.

The podcast will be available at midnight on 11/11 via: https://link.edgepilot.com/s/a9409f30/2grGZOlxhkyARYXrPzTC5Q?u=https://link.pray.com/ykU0PPGGhbb

Tune in each Thursday at 5 p.m. pacific time to hear these stories of faith, hope and service to others.