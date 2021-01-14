Atlanta - Soldiers’ Angels Veteran Food Distribution
Food assistance for Veterans in Atlanta
- When
-
Friday, Mar 26
11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. EST
- Where
-
Arcadia VA Clinic
250 North Arcadia Avenue
Decatur , GA
- Cost
- FREE
Soldiers’ Angels will provide food assistance for veterans in Atlanta, Georgia this March. The monthly Soldiers’ Angels Veteran Mobile Food Distribution event will provide approximately 75 lbs. of groceries for veterans in need in the Atlanta area. Veterans must register ahead of time for this event then provide proof of veteran status.