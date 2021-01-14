 Skip to Content
Atlanta - Soldiers’ Angels Veteran Food Distribution

Food assistance for Veterans in Atlanta

When
Friday, Jan 22
11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. EST
Where

Arcadia VA Clinic

250 North Arcadia Avenue

Decatur , GA

Cost
FREE

Registration

Soldiers’ Angels will provide food assistance for veterans in Atlanta, Georgia this January. The monthly Soldiers’ Angels Veteran Mobile Food Distribution event will provide approximately 75 lbs. of groceries for veterans in need in the Atlanta area. Veterans must register ahead of time for this event then provide proof of veteran status.

