 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

B2B: Reboot Entrepreneurial Training

b2b

Presented by SBA

When
Thursday, Dec 9, 2021 8:00 a.m. –
Friday, Dec 10, 1:00 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

Registration

Registration help. 

  1. Go to https://sbavets.force.com/s/
  2.  Create an account. Minimum required information is 1) First and Last Name, 2) An active civilian email address, and 3) Service Status. 
  3. Log in and go to B2B:  Reboot course calendar and register for Reboot-2021-12-09-Online-Online

This 2 half-day online training will introduce you to the skills, knowledge, and resources you need today to launch a business. It will include key steps for evaluating business concepts, developing a winning business plan, accessing start-up capital and finding SBA-sponsored, no-cost business consulting services near you.  

Veterans of all eras, Active-Duty Service members (including National Guard and Reserve), and spouses are eligible to participate.

The online class will be from 08:00 am-1:00 pm each day.

See all events
Last updated: