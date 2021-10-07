B2B: Reboot Entrepreneurial Training
Presented by SBA
- When
-
Thursday, Dec 9, 2021 8:00 a.m.
–
Friday, Dec 10, 1:00 p.m. EST
- Cost
- Free
Registration
Registration help.
- Go to https://sbavets.force.com/s/
- Create an account. Minimum required information is 1) First and Last Name, 2) An active civilian email address, and 3) Service Status.
- Log in and go to B2B: Reboot course calendar and register for Reboot-2021-12-09-Online-Online
This 2 half-day online training will introduce you to the skills, knowledge, and resources you need today to launch a business. It will include key steps for evaluating business concepts, developing a winning business plan, accessing start-up capital and finding SBA-sponsored, no-cost business consulting services near you.
Veterans of all eras, Active-Duty Service members (including National Guard and Reserve), and spouses are eligible to participate.
The online class will be from 08:00 am-1:00 pm each day.