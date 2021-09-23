Baltimore Economic Development Initiative 2021

he Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Outreach, Transition and Economic Development (OTED) invites Service members, Veterans, and their family members as well as the general public to the virtual Career Resources Presentations hosted by the Maryland Department of Labor. These sessions will take place virtually on Microsoft Teams on September 24, 2021 from 10:00am-12:00pm EDT and again from 2:00pm-4:00pm EDT.

Employment Opportunities – Learn how to get connected to companies and organizations that are hiring in the local community. Gain information on special hiring authorities, education, licensing, and certifications.

Resume Writing Assistance – Receive help with writing your resume. Also, attend a presentation to learn more information about how to make your resume stand out.

Personal Support – Receive personalized counseling and support to help guide your career path and achieve your goals.