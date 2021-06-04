Barriers to Care: Suicide Risk Management in LGBTQ+ Veteran Community

Morgan Bresko, MPH, LCSW, ​will review LGBTQ+ military history and discuss the impacts of

“D​on’t Ask Don’t Tell Policy”​. She will review Veteran suicide information and current ​data in Sexual/Gender Minority (SGM) Veteran community and gaps in care. She will also share information about non-VA resources and contacts.

