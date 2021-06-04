Barriers to Care: Suicide Risk Management in LGBTQ+ Veteran Community
Presented by Department of Veterans Affairs
- When
-
Tuesday, Jun 29, 2021
2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EST
- Cost
- Free
Morgan Bresko, MPH, LCSW, will review LGBTQ+ military history and discuss the impacts of
“Don’t Ask Don’t Tell Policy”. She will review Veteran suicide information and current data in Sexual/Gender Minority (SGM) Veteran community and gaps in care. She will also share information about non-VA resources and contacts.
