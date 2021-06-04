 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Barriers to Care: Suicide Risk Management in LGBTQ+ Veteran Community

Presented by Department of Veterans Affairs

When
Tuesday, Jun 29, 2021
2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

Morgan Bresko, MPH, LCSW, ​will review LGBTQ+ military history and discuss the impacts of

“D​on’t Ask Don’t Tell Policy”​.  She will review Veteran suicide information and current ​data in Sexual/Gender Minority (SGM) Veteran community and gaps in care.  She will also share information about non-VA resources and contacts.

 

Microsoft Teams meeting

Join on your computer or mobile app

Click here to join the meeting

Or call in (audio only)

+1 872-701-0185,,718872482#   United States, Chicago

Phone Conference ID: 718 872 482#

Find a local number | Reset PIN

See all events
Last updated: