Be Red Cross Ready for Wildfires with American Red Cross Military and Veteran Caregiver Network (MVCN)

Everyone knows the Red Cross helps people during emergencies. But you may not know that it’s also part of our mission to help you help yourself! Becoming “Red Cross Ready” for an emergency means following our simple steps in advance to ensure you can weather a crisis safely and comfortably. Being prepared may not prevent a disaster, but it will give you confidence to meet the challenge.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MzaGbHkndts&t=2s