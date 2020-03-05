Bend, Oregon Listening Session/Resource Fair
You are invited to join VA Portland Health Care System, Portland Regional Benefits Office (VBA), & Willamette National Cemetery Directors, to discuss ideas & ask questions regarding VA services.
Thursday, Feb 27
5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET
61357 Hwy 97
Bend , OR
In partnership with Central Oregon Veterans Outreach (COVO), you are invited to join VA Portland Health Care System, Portland Regional Benefits Office (VBA), & Willamette National Cemetery Directors, to discuss ideas & ask questions regarding VA services.
- VA staff
- VBA Claims reps
- Veteran Service Organizations
will be present to answer questions, talk about programs and services, enrollment, and additional resources available to Veterans