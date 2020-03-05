 Skip to Content
Bend, Oregon Listening Session/Resource Fair

Bend Oregon Listening and Resource

You are invited to join VA Portland Health Care System, Portland Regional Benefits Office (VBA), & Willamette National Cemetery Directors, to discuss ideas & ask questions regarding VA services.

When
Thursday, Feb 27
5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET
Where

61357 Hwy 97

Bend , OR

Cost
0

Registration

This event already happened.

In partnership with Central Oregon Veterans Outreach (COVO), you are invited to join VA Portland Health Care System, Portland Regional Benefits Office (VBA), & Willamette National Cemetery Directors, to discuss ideas & ask questions regarding VA services.

  • VA staff
  •  VBA Claims reps
  •  Veteran Service Organizations

will be present to answer questions, talk about programs and services, enrollment, and additional resources available to Veterans

