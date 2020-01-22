 Skip to Content
Boise, Idaho Veterans Will Clinic

Veterans Will Clinic

This event is designed to help Veterans and their spouses with living wills and much more.

When
Friday, Jun 5
10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET
Where

500 W Fort Street

Boise , ID

Cost
0

Registration

To attend please register by calling Phone: (208) 422-1064 or (208) 422 1000 ext. 3500

Veterans Will Clinics are designed to assist Veterans and their Spouses with:

  • Simple Wills
  • Living Wills
  • General power of attorney
  • Durable power of attorney for healthcare 

and much more

