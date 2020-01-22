Boise, Idaho Veterans Will Clinic
This event is designed to help Veterans and their spouses with living wills and much more.
- When
-
Friday, Jun 5
10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET
- Where
-
500 W Fort Street
Boise , ID
- Cost
- 0
Registration
To attend please register by calling Phone: (208) 422-1064 or (208) 422 1000 ext. 3500
Veterans Will Clinics are designed to assist Veterans and their Spouses with:
- Simple Wills
- Living Wills
- General power of attorney
- Durable power of attorney for healthcare
and much more