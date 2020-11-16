Boots to Business - Ft. Campbell

You served your country. Now the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is proud to help make your dream of business ownership a reality. B2B was developed as part of the DOD SFL-TAP to educate you on the basics of business ownership. This class will help put you on the path of business ownership. It will answer critical questions such as: **What are some of the opportunities and challenges I'll face? **What should be my first? **How do I evaluate the feasibility of my business concept and turn it into an actionable plan? **Do I want to be a job seeker or job creator? **What opportunities/incentives are available to veterans? **Why veterans owned businesses are more successful than any other classification of small business startups?

Course starts at 8:00am CST.

For more information, please visit: https://www.sba.gov/events/1662117