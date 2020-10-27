Boots to Business Reboot (B2BR) is an entrepreneurial education and training program offered by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The course provides an overview of entrepreneurship and applicable business ownership fundamentals. Active Duty Service members (including National Guard and Reserve), Veterans of all eras, and military spouses are eligible to participate. The “Introduction to Entrepreneurship” course is the foundational piece of Boots to Business (B2B). Participants are introduced to the skills, knowledge, and resources they need to launch a business, including steps for developing business concepts, how to develop a business plan, and information on SBA resources available to help. This one-day live online program is facilitated by subject matter experts from the SBA and their extensive network of skilled business advisors.