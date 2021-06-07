 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Boots to Business: Reboot Entrepreneurial Training

Small Business Administration Boots to Business Reboot

Introducing you to the skills, knowledge, and resources you need today to launch a business.

When
Thursday, Jun 17, 2021
8:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. EST
Cost
FREE

Registration

Registration help. 

  1. Go to https://sbavets.force.com/s/
  2.  Create an account. Minimum required information is 1) First and Last Name, 2) An active civilian email address, and 3) Service Status. 
  3. Log in and go to B2B:  Reboot course calendar and register for Reboot-2021-06-17-Pittsburgh District Office-Online. 

This 2 half-day online training will introduce you to the skills, knowledge, and resources you need today to launch a business. It will include key steps for evaluating business concepts, developing a winning business plan, accessing start-up capital and finding SBA-sponsored, no-cost business consulting services near you.  

Veterans of all eras, Active-Duty Service members (including National Guard and Reserve), and spouses are eligible to participate.

The online class will be from 08:15 am-12:30 pm each day.

See all events
Last updated: