Boots to Business: Reboot Entrepreneurial Training

This 2 half-day online training will introduce you to the skills, knowledge, and resources you need today to launch a business. It will include key steps for evaluating business concepts, developing a winning business plan, accessing start-up capital and finding SBA-sponsored, no-cost business consulting services near you.

Veterans of all eras, Active-Duty Service members (including National Guard and Reserve), and spouses are eligible to participate.

The online class will be from 08:15 am-12:30 pm each day.