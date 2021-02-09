Boots to Business: Reboot Entrepreneurial Training
- When
-
Thursday, Feb 25, 2021 8:15 a.m.
–
Friday, Feb 26, 12:30 p.m. EST
- Cost
- Free
Registration
Class: Reboot-2021-03-25-Online-Online (force.com) To register, login or create an account. This will allow you to access other business training online. Need help? Email Boots-to-Business@sba.gov or call 844-610-VET1 or 202-205-VET1.
This 2 half-day online training will introduce you to the skills, knowledge, and resources you need today to launch a business. Veterans of all eras, Active Duty Service members (including National Guard and Reserve), and spouses are eligible to participate. The online class will be from 08:15 am-12:30 pm on both March 25 and March 26, 2021