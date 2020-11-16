Boots to Business Reboot Webinar

Boots to Business: Reboot, will introduce veterans to the fundamentals of business ownership, and lead participants through the key steps for evaluating business concepts and developing a business plan. The program will also introduce participating veterans to a network of lifetime business support available across the U.S. by introducing them to SBA’s network of Veteran Business Outreach Centers, Women’s Business Centers, Small Business Development Centers, and SCORE Counselors.

Course runs from 8:30am - 4:30pm PST

For more information, please visit: https://www.sba.gov/events/1675004