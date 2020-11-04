BraveHearts Honors Military Heroes with Veterans Day Events

As COVID-19 exacerbates the global mental health crisis, BraveHearts, the largest program in the nation using equine assisted activities and therapies for veterans, announces a series of events to shed light on the growing epidemic of veteran suicide and connect veterans all over the world for Veterans Day. In commemoration, BraveHearts will host an 11-minute virtual broadcast with digital Presentation of the Colors, as well as a drive-thru event for local veterans at their headquarters in Harvard, IL on Wednesday, November 11. In addition, a first of its kind, global, month-long “Veterans Virtual Horse Show” is underway to encourage veterans to test their horsemanship skills.

BraveHearts’ Veterans Day virtual event will broadcast live on Facebook and YouTube on November 11 for civilians and veterans. The drive-thru program for local veterans and residents will take place from 11AM – 1PM CST and offer an opportunity for local veterans to watch various demonstrations and learn about the benefits of equine assisted activities and therapies. The global “Veterans Virtual Horse Show” is open for entries throughout the month of November. Every participant will receive detailed scoring and feedback from a panel of judges. Register and submit a video pattern by November 29 here. Winners will be announced in a digital celebration on December 10.