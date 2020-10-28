Bronx Chamber of Commerce Veteran Heroes
The Bronx Chamber annual Veteran Luncheon will be hosted as a Virtual Webinar and will honor Veterans from each Military Branch as well as someone who has supported veterans for many years.
Veteran Heroes 2020 Honorees:
U.S Army Chaplain Asst. Maria Estrella
U.S Marine Corp Sergeant Hector Cruz
U.S Air Force Major Juan Parra
U.S Navy Petty Officer Christopher Norberto
Stephen Kaplan
Moderated by: Colonel Joan Davis, Retired
For more information, please visit: http://www.bronxchamber.org/events/details/bronx-chamber-of-commerce-veteran-heroes-2406