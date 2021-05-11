Budgeting & Building an Emergency Fund (Virtual Seminar)
Join the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors for a virtual seminar on The Way Forward—Budgeting and Building an Emergency Savings Fund presented by Prudential Pathways.
We’d like to invite you to attend this seminar designed to help you learn new behaviors and adopt healthy financial practices—so no matter what your future holds, you can face it with confidence. Together, we’ll tackle timely topics such as:
- Creating a savings plan
- Finding ways to save even more
- Building an emergency fund
- And more