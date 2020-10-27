Building a Home Based Business

2020 has thrown many curve balls and we know that the future of work and businesses will look different in a new normal. As times are changing, home-based businesses are continuing to become a more favorable option. Whether you are looking to turn your hobby into a home-based business or you are looking to relocate your office to your home, this webinar is for you! Wendy Klug, VBOC of the Dakotas Program Manager, will share with you some key points on what it takes to run a small business from home.

For more information, please visit: https://www.sba.gov/events/1674343