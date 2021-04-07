 Skip to Content
Building Community Through Military Family Literacy

Part of the Reading & Resiliency Webinar Series presented by UTR

When
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

Registration

Strong military community support for the foundational importance of literacy not only improves the lives of military families but it can also improve retention, morale, and overall mission readiness. Making sure military children’s education is supported through strong literacy skills is another tool to help maintain high levels of family quality of life. Our panel of business leaders will discuss why corporate support for organizations is a key component of military family support. 

Last updated: